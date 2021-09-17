Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

ITRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.91.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.