IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.57

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 19268749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.