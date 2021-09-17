Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.