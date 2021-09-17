JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LIVX opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.23.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,644,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

