Joe Ochoa Sells 20,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joe Ochoa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The AZEK alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00.

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 4,257,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,929. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.