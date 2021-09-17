John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter.

JHSC stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

