John William Wulf Sells 15,342 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.19. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,838,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,057,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

