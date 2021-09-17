John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 280

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 217.30 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.38.

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,596 shares of company stock worth $341,730.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

