Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 15th

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.