Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 47,881.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. 77,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.