Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,090,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 203,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,404. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $431.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

