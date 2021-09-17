JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.71. 75,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

