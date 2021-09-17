JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 7,210

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,940 ($77.61).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,010 ($65.46) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,691.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,863.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £81.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.