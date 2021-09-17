JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) to Underweight

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Melco International Development stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Melco International Development has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
About Melco International Development
