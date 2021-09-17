JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) to Underweight

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Melco International Development stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Melco International Development has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

