JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) to Neutral

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MCHVF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. MGM China has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

