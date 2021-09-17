JustInvest LLC Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

MS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,421. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

