JustInvest LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 114.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $102.23. 31,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,801. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

