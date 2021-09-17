JustInvest LLC Purchases 10,164 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

MDT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.97. 61,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.87. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

