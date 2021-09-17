Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 305,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 468,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Juva Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

