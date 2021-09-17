K21 (K21) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $897,266.00

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. K21 has a total market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $897,266.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00133031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.00772518 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,970,664 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

