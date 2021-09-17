Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) fell 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 12,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 17,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

