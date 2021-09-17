Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. Katapult has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,541,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $7,654,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $6,085,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $5,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price target on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

