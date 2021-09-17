Katie Seitz Evans Sells 31,930 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 3,329 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $89,283.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Magnite by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

