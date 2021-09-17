Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $23,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

K stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

