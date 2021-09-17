Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €93.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €185.80 ($218.59).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €150.60 ($177.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €159.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -84.62.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

