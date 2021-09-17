Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplifon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Amplifon stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

