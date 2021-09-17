KeyCorp Comments on Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

NYSE:PANW opened at $484.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

