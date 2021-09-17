KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.