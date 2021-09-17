KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $529.46 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $532.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,164,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,785,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

