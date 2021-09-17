Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $189.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from a strong portfolio. The company is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

KEYS traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,048. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 99,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

