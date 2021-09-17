Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of KVSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,208. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.