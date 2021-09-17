Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. 15,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 195,723 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $12.68.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $783.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

