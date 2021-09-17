Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 63.4% in August

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the August 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,310. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.