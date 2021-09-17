KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.