KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 303.0% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 320,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INKA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

