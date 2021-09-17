Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and Jack in the Box’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Jack in the Box $1.02 billion 2.11 $89.76 million $4.65 21.42

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box 14.69% -20.52% 8.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kona Grill and Jack in the Box, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack in the Box 1 4 12 0 2.65

Jack in the Box has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

