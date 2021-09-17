Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 254.3% in August

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 254.3% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

