Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €103.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of KRN opened at €89.45 ($105.24) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.19. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €90.45 ($106.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

