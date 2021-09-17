Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRUS. William Blair started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of KRUS opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.