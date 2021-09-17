Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,170.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $184,121.95 and approximately $3,170.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

