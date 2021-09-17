Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 800 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $279.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 212.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.72 and a 200-day moving average of $275.54. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

