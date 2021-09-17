Lafayette Investments Inc. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after buying an additional 554,423 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. 29,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.