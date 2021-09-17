Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSGOF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS LSGOF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 82,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

