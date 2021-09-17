Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.

Shares of LE stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.63. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. Analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

