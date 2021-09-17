Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.00.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $159.99. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,661. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.11. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

