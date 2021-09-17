Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 8.3%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.44 and last traded at $67.42. 7,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 630,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPI. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

