Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,382 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.12% of Las Vegas Sands worth $47,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

