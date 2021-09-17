Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

LEVL opened at $28.12 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $214.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Level One Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Level One Bancorp worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

