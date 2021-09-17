Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $161.55

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$161.55 and last traded at C$158.16, with a volume of 292286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$156.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$129.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.94. The company has a market cap of C$22.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

