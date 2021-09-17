Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post sales of $12.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LMST stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. 688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,331. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $115.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

